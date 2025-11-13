Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lincoln Pharmaceuticals declines after weak Q2 performance

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals declines after weak Q2 performance

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals slipped 1.05% to Rs 520.65 after the company reported 24.06% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.01 crore on a 0.34% decline in total income to Rs 170.60 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

EBITDA fell by 14.86% to Rs 32.66 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 38.35 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 28.81 crore, down by 17.17% from Rs 34.78 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals stated that the company is targeting a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore within the next three years, driven by business expansion into high-value product lines and entry into new markets. This goal is part of a broader strategy to achieve a 15-18% annual growth rate, driven by strong performance in the cardiac, diabetic, dermatology, and ENT segments.

 

Mahendra Patel, managing director, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, said: "We are pleased to report another strong quarter, reflecting our continued focus on sustainable growth and value creation.

Also Read

stock market rally, bse, market bull

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off day's high; Nifty slips below 26k; SMIDs in green; metal, realty rally

Penny, US Penny

After 230 years, penny dies: What pushed the US Mint to pull the plug

person checking blood sugar

Abbott launches new 'Ensure Diabetes Care' to help manage blood sugar

Supreme Court, SC

SC rejects TN's plea against construction of Mekedatu reservoir project

low glycaemic index

What is glycaemic index and how it helps you make healthier food choices?

Our growth momentum is supported by expansion into high-value therapeutic segments such as cardiac, diabetic, dermatology, and ENT, along with new product introductions and entry into emerging markets.

The commissioning of our Bulk Drug Manufacturing Plant and progress at our Cephalosporin facility further strengthen our backward integration and export capabilities.

With a debt-free balance sheet, we are well positioned to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and enhance long-term shareholder value."

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals has been manufacturing pharmaceutical formulations in the domestic market as well as exporting formulations. The company is part of the Lincoln Group, which manufactures pharmaceuticals formulations in categories such as generics, anti-malarial, anti-diabetic, gynaecology products, vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Deepak Nitrite Q2 PAT slides 39% YoY to Rs 119 cr

Deepak Nitrite Q2 PAT slides 39% YoY to Rs 119 cr

Mukka Proteins Q2 PAT climbs 182% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Mukka Proteins Q2 PAT climbs 182% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Nifty trades tad above 25,950; European mrkt advance

Nifty trades tad above 25,950; European mrkt advance

DXY steadies near 99.50 mark; End of US govt shutdown likely to pave way for pending economic reports

DXY steadies near 99.50 mark; End of US govt shutdown likely to pave way for pending economic reports

H.G. Infra Engg slides as Q2 PAT fall 36% YoY to Rs 52 cr

H.G. Infra Engg slides as Q2 PAT fall 36% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon