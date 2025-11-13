Vasa Denticity consolidated net profit declines 11.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.82% to Rs 72.94 croreNet profit of Vasa Denticity declined 11.17% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.82% to Rs 72.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales72.9459.39 23 OPM %8.0110.78 -PBDT6.477.37 -12 PBT6.057.09 -15 NP4.775.37 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content