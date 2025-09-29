Monday, September 29, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vascon Engg soars after signing MoU with Adani Infra

Vascon Engg soars after signing MoU with Adani Infra

Image

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Vascon Engineers surged 9.31% to Rs 63.28 after the company signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Infra (India) to act as their execution partner under an early engagement model for five years.

Under the arrangement, Vascon will work with Adani on select projects from the design stage, to ensure seamless integration of design and execution. Three projects totaling approximately 13.15 million sq. ft. have already been identified under this model at Mumbai.

The company said that it aims to engage with Adani Group on projects contributing additionally 30% of its annual turnover. This collaboration is envisioned as a long-term strategic partnership with scope and performance to be reviewed annually.

 

Vascon Engineers is a Pune-based player engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), real estate construction, and development.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 131.39% to Rs 21.89 crore on 12.71% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 221.18 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex gains over 253 pts; PSU bank shares in demand

Sensex gains over 253 pts; PSU bank shares in demand

SpiceJet launches daily non-stop flights to Phuket from Delhi and Mumbai

SpiceJet launches daily non-stop flights to Phuket from Delhi and Mumbai

Birlasoft achieves AWS DevOps Competency status

Birlasoft achieves AWS DevOps Competency status

Tata Power EV Charging Solutions collaborates with VE Commercial Vehicles

Tata Power EV Charging Solutions collaborates with VE Commercial Vehicles

RBI sets ways and means advances at ₹50,000 Crore for second half of FY 2025-26

RBI sets ways and means advances at ₹50,000 Crore for second half of FY 2025-26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon