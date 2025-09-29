Monday, September 29, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Birlasoft achieves AWS DevOps Competency status

Birlasoft achieves AWS DevOps Competency status

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Birlasoft has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This designation differentiates Birlasoft as an AWS Partner with deep expertise and a proven track record in delivering DevOps solutions that help enterprises accelerate application delivery, automate operations, and enhance agility with built-in security and scalability.

Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency differentiates Birlasoft as an AWS Partner with specialized capabilities to assist organizations in implementing continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) practices, automate infrastructure provisioning, monitor applications and infrastructure at scale, and embed security guardrails into development pipelines. This designation reinforces Birlasoft's commitment to enabling clients to innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and respond effectively to evolving market demands.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

