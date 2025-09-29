Monday, September 29, 2025 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI sets ways and means advances at ₹50,000 Crore for second half of FY 2025-26

RBI sets ways and means advances at ₹50,000 Crore for second half of FY 2025-26

Image

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the Government of India, has decided that the limit for Ways and Means Advances (WMA) for the second half of the financial year 2025-26 (October 2025 to March 2026) will be ₹50,000 crore. Reserve Bank of India may trigger fresh floatation of market loans when the Government of India utilises 75 per cent of the WMA limit, the central bank said. Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the Government of India, retains the flexibility to revise the WMA limit at any time taking into consideration the prevailing circumstances. The interest rate on WMA will be Repo Rate and for Overdraft it will be 2 percent above the Repo Rate.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net short position

Zaggle partners with IDFC First Bank to offer forex solutions to corporate clients

NSE SME Prime Cable Industries voltage dips after listing

Volumes soar at Supreme Petrochem Ltd counter

GMDC rebounds on bargain hunting

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

