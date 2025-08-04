Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit rises 134.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.71% to Rs 221.18 croreNet profit of Vascon Engineers rose 134.06% to Rs 22.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 221.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 196.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales221.18196.23 13 OPM %5.778.02 -PBDT28.5813.40 113 PBT27.0512.07 124 NP22.479.60 134
