Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit rises 50.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 174.47% to Rs 1240.28 croreNet profit of Mafatlal Industries rose 50.46% to Rs 45.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 174.47% to Rs 1240.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 451.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1240.28451.88 174 OPM %3.505.47 -PBDT45.8727.12 69 PBT41.8823.57 78 NP45.7130.38 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content