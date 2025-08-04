Monday, August 04, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit rises 50.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit rises 50.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 174.47% to Rs 1240.28 crore

Net profit of Mafatlal Industries rose 50.46% to Rs 45.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 174.47% to Rs 1240.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 451.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1240.28451.88 174 OPM %3.505.47 -PBDT45.8727.12 69 PBT41.8823.57 78 NP45.7130.38 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

