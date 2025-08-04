Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit rises 36.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.30% to Rs 1698.09 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries rose 36.35% to Rs 95.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.30% to Rs 1698.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1553.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1698.091553.66 9 OPM %12.7712.04 -PBDT191.33159.28 20 PBT127.2398.51 29 NP95.1269.76 36
