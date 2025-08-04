AG Ventures consolidated net profit declines 57.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 20.70 croreNet profit of AG Ventures declined 57.96% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 20.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales20.7018.68 11 OPM %12.278.94 -PBDT3.311.98 67 PBT2.271.14 99 NP3.177.54 -58
