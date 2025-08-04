Monday, August 04, 2025 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / String Metaverse consolidated net profit rises 236.43% in the June 2025 quarter

String Metaverse consolidated net profit rises 236.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Sales rise 297.56% to Rs 198.86 crore

Net profit of String Metaverse rose 236.43% to Rs 18.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 297.56% to Rs 198.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales198.8650.02 298 OPM %10.8713.21 -PBDT21.836.62 230 PBT18.385.38 242 NP18.105.38 236

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aptech consolidated net profit rises 33.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Aptech consolidated net profit rises 33.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 9.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 9.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit rises 363.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit rises 363.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Ather Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 178.20 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Ather Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 178.20 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Avadh Sugar & Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Avadh Sugar & Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon