String Metaverse consolidated net profit rises 236.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 297.56% to Rs 198.86 croreNet profit of String Metaverse rose 236.43% to Rs 18.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 297.56% to Rs 198.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales198.8650.02 298 OPM %10.8713.21 -PBDT21.836.62 230 PBT18.385.38 242 NP18.105.38 236
