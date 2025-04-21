Monday, April 21, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vastu Housing Finance Corporation consolidated net profit declines 18.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Vastu Housing Finance Corporation consolidated net profit declines 18.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 0.77% to Rs 391.36 crore

Net profit of Vastu Housing Finance Corporation declined 18.18% to Rs 103.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.77% to Rs 391.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 394.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.25% to Rs 323.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 360.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.07% to Rs 1406.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1233.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales391.36394.40 -1 1406.961233.39 14 OPM %72.6375.63 -68.2373.52 - PBDT136.42179.24 -24 426.47483.14 -12 PBT132.13175.68 -25 410.07470.01 -13 NP103.40126.38 -18 323.92360.92 -10

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

