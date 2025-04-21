Monday, April 21, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Integra Capital standalone net profit declines 64.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs -0.23 crore

Net profit of Integra Capital declined 64.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.04% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 76.80% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales-0.230.26 PL 0.291.25 -77 OPM %117.3961.54 -6.9078.40 - PBDT-0.260.16 PL 0.030.98 -97 PBT-0.260.16 PL 0.030.98 -97 NP0.050.14 -64 0.230.96 -76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Stock Alert: Infosys, Jio Financial Services, Just Dial, Tata Elxsi, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

Indices may cool off after a strong four-day rally

LIC Housing Finance appoints Lokesh Mudhra as CFO

Board of NHPC to consider bond issuance up to Rs 2,000 cr

HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 18.05% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

