Integra Capital standalone net profit declines 64.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.23 croreNet profit of Integra Capital declined 64.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 76.04% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 76.80% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales-0.230.26 PL 0.291.25 -77 OPM %117.3961.54 -6.9078.40 - PBDT-0.260.16 PL 0.030.98 -97 PBT-0.260.16 PL 0.030.98 -97 NP0.050.14 -64 0.230.96 -76
