Vasudhagama Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 86.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Vasudhagama Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 86.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 85.99% to Rs 1.16 crore

Net profit of Vasudhagama Enterprises declined 86.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 85.99% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.07% to Rs 1.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.23% to Rs 26.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.168.28 -86 26.2521.13 24 OPM %34.4810.99 -11.8511.36 - PBDT0.400.91 -56 3.112.40 30 PBT0.130.81 -84 2.372.16 10 NP0.080.60 -87 1.741.61 8

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

