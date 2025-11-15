Vaswani Industries standalone net profit declines 42.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.79% to Rs 85.01 croreNet profit of Vaswani Industries declined 42.49% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.79% to Rs 85.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 102.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales85.01102.16 -17 OPM %7.345.83 -PBDT3.074.92 -38 PBT1.633.98 -59 NP1.342.33 -42
