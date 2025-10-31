Vedanta consolidated net profit declines 58.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.51% to Rs 39218.00 croreNet profit of Vedanta declined 58.69% to Rs 1798.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4352.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 39218.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37171.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales39218.0037171.00 6 OPM %29.0626.44 -PBDT9882.008461.00 17 PBT7014.005765.00 22 NP1798.004352.00 -59
