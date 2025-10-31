Aptus Finance India Pvt standalone net profit rises 10.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.38% to Rs 169.62 croreNet profit of Aptus Finance India Pvt rose 10.42% to Rs 49.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 49.38% to Rs 169.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 113.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales169.62113.55 49 OPM %73.4182.53 -PBDT67.7261.08 11 PBT67.5961.08 11 NP49.8945.18 10
