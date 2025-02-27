Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kernex Microsystems wins work order of Rs 325 cr from South Eastern Railways

Kernex Microsystems wins work order of Rs 325 cr from South Eastern Railways

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Kernex Microsystems announced that South Eastern Railways, Kolkata has issued a letter of Acceptance (LOA) to KERNEX-MRT consortium for the project viz, Supply, Installation, Testing &Commissioning of Kavach on GO & GO routes (688RKM) including associated works on section of Kharagpur & Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway. The accepted bid project cost for the project is Rs 325.33 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Karur Vysya Bank inaugurates 6 new branches in Tamil Nadu & Andhra Pradesh

Karur Vysya Bank inaugurates 6 new branches in Tamil Nadu & Andhra Pradesh

Rail Vikas Nigam wins Rs 135 cr work order from Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam wins Rs 135 cr work order from Central Railway

Computer Age Management Services allots 24,290 equity shares under ESOS

Computer Age Management Services allots 24,290 equity shares under ESOS

TP Solar secures Rs 632 cr contract from SECI

TP Solar secures Rs 632 cr contract from SECI

All India House Price Index up 3.1% on year in Q3FY25

All India House Price Index up 3.1% on year in Q3FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayMagicOS 9.0 Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon