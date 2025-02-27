Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Karur Vysya Bank inaugurates 6 new branches in Tamil Nadu & Andhra Pradesh

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) announced the inauguration of its 6 new branches in Tamil Nadu & Andhra Pradesh today. These branches will offer a comprehensive range of banking services like accounts, deposits and loans including savings and current accounts etc.,

During the financial year 2024-25, the bank added 35 branches and the bank now has 877 branches.

The new branches that were opened today:

1. 872nd Branch - Salem (Cherry Road) - inaugurated by Balasubramaniyan, Deputy Commissioner, Salem Corporation

2. 873rd Branch - Proddatur (Andhra Pradesh) - inaugurated by Mallikarjuna, Municipal Commissioner, Proddatur

3. 874th Branch - Tiruvallur (Manavala Nagar) - inaugurated by Thirunavukkarasu, Municipal Commissioner, Tiruvallur

 

4. 875th Branch - Trichy (Melachinthamani) - inaugurated by Dr. Kumaravel, Dean, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Trichy

5. 876th Branch - Chennai (Chitlapakkam) - inaugurated by Sasikala, Deputy Commissioner, Tambaram City Municipal Corporation

6. 877th Branch - Tiruppur (Neruperichal) - inaugurated by Chikkannan, Trustee, M N Chickkanna Chettiar Trust, Tiruppur

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

