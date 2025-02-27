Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rail Vikas Nigam wins Rs 135 cr work order from Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam wins Rs 135 cr work order from Central Railway

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam has received Letter of Acceptance from Central Railway for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 132/55 KV Traction Substation, Sectioning post (SPs) and Sub sectioning post (SSPs) in 2 x 25 KV Traction System (Scott Connected Transformer) of Bhusaval - Khandwa Sections of Central Railway, to meet 3000 MT loading target on EPC mode. The value of the order is Rs 135.66 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

