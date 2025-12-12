Friday, December 12, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vedanta rises after winning Genjana Nickel, Chromium & PGE Block in critical minerals auction

Vedanta rises after winning Genjana Nickel, Chromium & PGE Block in critical minerals auction



Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Vedanta added 1.76% to Rs 538.55 after the company announced that it has been declared the successful bidder for the Genjana Nickel, Chromium and PGE Block.

This receipt of the successful bidder for the Genjana Nickel, Chromium and PGE Block under critical mineral auctions tranche III shall further strengthen the companys critical minerals portfolio. The declaration was made via a letter dated 10 December 2025, received by the company.

Vedanta is a global producer of critical minerals, energy transition metals, power, and technology, with operations across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. It is the worlds largest integrated zinc producer, the fourth-largest silver producer, and among the top aluminum producers globally. Vedanta is also Indias only private oil and gas producer and one of the countrys largest private power generators.

 

The companys consolidated revenue rose 6% YoY to Rs 39,218 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 37,171 crore in Q2 FY25. However, profit after tax (PAT) declined 38% YoY to Rs 3,479 crore, compared to Rs 5,603 crore in Q2 FY25.

