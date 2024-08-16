Lypsa Gems & Jewellery consolidated net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.32% to Rs 1.42 croreNet profit of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 41.32% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.422.42 -41 OPM %9.152.89 -PBDT0.130.07 86 PBT0.070.01 600 NP0.070.01 600
