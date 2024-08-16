Lypsa Gems & Jewellery consolidated net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.32% to Rs 1.42 crore

Net profit of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 41.32% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.