Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IMEC Services consolidated net profit rises 24292.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Sales decline 11.28% to Rs 3.54 crore
Net profit of IMEC Services rose 24292.86% to Rs 307.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.28% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 299.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.77% to Rs 6.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.543.99 -11 6.418.52 -25 OPM %65.5439.85 -0.310.94 - PBDT2.331.60 46 0.060.09 -33 PBT2.321.60 45 0.030.06 -50 NP307.351.26 24293 299.86-4.55 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IMEC Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.50 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 9.15% in the March 2024 quarter

MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 23.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 338.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 38.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sancode Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shreeoswal Seeds &amp; Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 74.32% in the March 2024 quarter

PC Jeweller reports consolidated net loss of Rs 121.64 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sonal Mercantile consolidated net profit rises 61.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon