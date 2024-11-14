Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit rises 16.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit rises 16.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 19.64% to Rs 228.95 crore

Net profit of Venus Pipes & Tubes rose 16.78% to Rs 23.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.64% to Rs 228.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 191.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales228.95191.36 20 OPM %17.8918.13 -PBDT36.4330.12 21 PBT31.7927.25 17 NP23.6620.26 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Marco Rubio will be true friend to allies, warrior against rivals: Trump

Marco Rubio will be true friend to allies, warrior against rivals: Trump

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for India markets; Asia markets mixed

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump names Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, Mark Rubio as Secy of State

Dividend

Dividend stocks: Manappuram Finance, Emami, 2 others to remain in focus

FIIs add short positions in Nifty, Bank Nifty; OI rises up to 75% in Nov

FIIs add short positions in Nifty, Bank Nifty; OI rises up to 75% in Nov

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon