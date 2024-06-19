Business Standard
Venus Remedies edges higher after bagging supply order for oncology drugs from PAHO

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Venus Remedies advanced 2.29% to Rs 383.35 after the company announced it has been awarded a tender by the VVHO-backed Pan American Health Organisation for supplying essential cancer drugs to multiple Latin American countries.
Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) is the worlds oldest international public health agency.
The Chandigarh-based company will be supplying a wide range of essential oncology drugs like bleomycin, carboplatin, cisplatin, cytarabine, doxorubicin, irinotecan, methotrexate, and vincristin.
"This achievement signifies a major milestone for Venus Remedies, enhancing its contribution to global health initiatives and reinforcing its commitment to improving global health outcomes, Venus Remedies said in a statement.
Venus Remedies is a global pharmaceutical company with a strong focus on fixed dosage injectables. It has a wide range of products and is present in many countries around the world. The company is also committed to research and innovation.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 4.97% to Rs 10.51 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 11.06 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue for Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 195.16 crore in Q4 FY24, up 25.39% YoY.
First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

