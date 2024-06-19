Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sobha Ltd Slides 3.25%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Sobha Ltd has added 13.93% over last one month compared to 14.18% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.78% rise in the SENSEX
Sobha Ltd fell 3.25% today to trade at Rs 2085. The BSE Realty index is down 0.1% to quote at 8996.85. The index is up 14.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 2.65% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 2.39% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 117.87 % over last one year compared to the 22.45% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sobha Ltd has added 13.93% over last one month compared to 14.18% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.78% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1856 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20983 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2238 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 521.8 on 26 Jun 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market GuideGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon