Venus Remedies jumps after renewing EU GMP certification

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Venues remedies rallied 5.30% to Rs 310.95 after the company successfully renewed its European good manufacturing practices (GMP) certification by infarmed, the national health authority of Medicines and Health products in Portugal.

The companys manufacturing facility covers, Cephalosporin, Carbapenem and Oncology (liquid& lyophilized injectable) formulations.

The company had received its first EU GMP certification in 2007. It has consistently maintained a robust presence in the European market for over 15 years. As one of the leading exporters of Meropenem outside India and with multiple marketing aithoriszations across Europe.

Venus Remedies is a global pharmaceutical company with a strong focus on fixed dosage injectables. It has a wide range of products and is present in many countries around the world. The company is also committed to research and innovation.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 64.7% YoY to Rs 3.51 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales fell marginally 0.2% to Rs 167.45 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 167.72 crore in Q2 FY24.

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

