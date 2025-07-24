Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, NINtec Systems Ltd, Wendt India Ltd and Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 July 2025.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, NINtec Systems Ltd, Wendt India Ltd and Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 July 2025.

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd crashed 8.75% to Rs 223.7 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72604 shares in the past one month.

 

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd tumbled 7.66% to Rs 30.87. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 89606 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54487 shares in the past one month.

NINtec Systems Ltd lost 7.46% to Rs 421.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6234 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 836 shares in the past one month.

Wendt India Ltd fell 7.09% to Rs 9800. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8251 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3864 shares in the past one month.

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd shed 6.73% to Rs 176.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Volumes spurt at Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd counter

BIKAJI signs JV agreement with Nepal's Chaudhary Group

Zydus receives USFDA tentative approval for Ibrutinib tablets

McDonald's India launches innovative 'Protein Plus Range'

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 65.72% in the June 2025 quarter

