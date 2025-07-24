Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd notched up volume of 26.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares

Olectra Greentech Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Gravita India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 July 2025.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd notched up volume of 26.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.04% to Rs.1,109.80. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Olectra Greentech Ltd registered volume of 73.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.76% to Rs.1,470.10. Volumes stood at 17.51 lakh shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd registered volume of 20.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.96% to Rs.670.85. Volumes stood at 3.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd witnessed volume of 92.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.57 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.24% to Rs.1,697.20. Volumes stood at 16.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Gravita India Ltd recorded volume of 11.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.88% to Rs.1,809.10. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

BIKAJI signs JV agreement with Nepal's Chaudhary Group

Zydus receives USFDA tentative approval for Ibrutinib tablets

McDonald's India launches innovative 'Protein Plus Range'

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 65.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Indian Bank consolidated net profit declines 11.44% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

