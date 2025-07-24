Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 65.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 2.64% to Rs 1618.84 croreNet profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank declined 65.72% to Rs 103.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 301.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 2.64% to Rs 1618.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1577.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1618.841577.18 3 OPM %40.1253.15 -PBDT135.54399.67 -66 PBT135.54399.67 -66 NP103.22301.08 -66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content