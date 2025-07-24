Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 65.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 65.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 2.64% to Rs 1618.84 crore

Net profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank declined 65.72% to Rs 103.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 301.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 2.64% to Rs 1618.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1577.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1618.841577.18 3 OPM %40.1253.15 -PBDT135.54399.67 -66 PBT135.54399.67 -66 NP103.22301.08 -66

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

