H P Cotton Textile Mills consolidated net profit rises 124.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.85% to Rs 33.58 crore

Net profit of H P Cotton Textile Mills rose 124.14% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.85% to Rs 33.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.33.5832.658.437.991.751.240.910.400.650.29

