Surya Roshni consolidated net profit declines 11.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Surya Roshni declined 11.36% to Rs 79.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 89.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.19% to Rs 1927.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1867.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1927.491867.967.528.01140.63151.03107.42120.7179.6989.90

