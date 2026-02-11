IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 0.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.91% to Rs 580.39 crore

Net profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 0.24% to Rs 20.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 580.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 523.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.580.39523.309.878.9658.9446.4838.7627.8020.5820.53

