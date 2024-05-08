Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 21.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.28% to Rs 155.21 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 40.41% to Rs 118.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.29% to Rs 547.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 459.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 21.68% to Rs 33.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.28% to Rs 155.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.155.21120.99547.81459.2240.6640.5940.3239.6460.1747.86217.73175.2343.8736.50160.73113.5133.4527.49118.8384.63