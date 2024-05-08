Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 41.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 24.68% to Rs 168.44 crore
Net profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa rose 41.14% to Rs 10.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.68% to Rs 168.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.77% to Rs 38.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 571.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 494.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales168.44135.10 25 571.17494.39 16 OPM %6.476.79 -7.496.27 - PBDT15.8711.16 42 56.0238.84 44 PBT14.409.99 44 51.0634.16 49 NP10.917.73 41 38.3727.85 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 3.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sanathnagar Enterprises standalone net profit rises 86.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Elecon Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 46.43% in the March 2024 quarter

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 18.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 52.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Cistro Telelink reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Naperol Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit declines 96.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 16.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit declines 90.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGoogle Digital Wallet for AndroidIndia FY25 GrowthPM Modi in TelanganaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon