Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 41.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.68% to Rs 168.44 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 37.77% to Rs 38.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 571.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 494.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa rose 41.14% to Rs 10.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.68% to Rs 168.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.77% to Rs 38.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 571.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 494.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.