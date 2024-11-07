Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 25.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.75% to Rs 182.95 croreNet profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 25.87% to Rs 41.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.75% to Rs 182.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 138.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales182.95138.86 32 OPM %41.5341.31 -PBDT74.0258.26 27 PBT57.1944.58 28 NP41.9433.32 26
