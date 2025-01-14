Business Standard

Vijaya Diagnostic slides as CFO, Narasimha Raju resigns

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre slipped 3.19% to Rs 1,165.55 after the company informed that Narasimha Raju KA, chief financial officer (CFO) of the company has resigned from his services effective on or before 31 March 2025.

The company places on record its deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by him over a period of 8 years and for the contributions made by him to the companys growth, the healthcare service provider said.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is engaged in the business of providing comprehensive range of diagnostic services, spanning pathological investigations, basic and high end radiology, nuclear medicine and related healthcare services.

 

The company reported a 25.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.94 crore on a 31.8% jump in net sales to Rs 182.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

