Tracxn Technologies shares jump 5% as board approves share buyback; Details

Tracxn Technologies shares jumped 5.3 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹62.83 per share on BSE. However, at 12:17 PM, Tracxn Technologies pared gains and the share price was trading 0.34 per cent higher at ₹59.84 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.74 per cent at 81,653.42.
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹641.54 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹107.93 per share, and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹48 per share. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
Tracxn Technologies share buyback details
On Thursday, after market hours, the company's board approved the proposal for a share buyback.
The buyback price has been increased from ₹70 to ₹75. The maximum number of shares proposed to be bought back has been reduced from 11,42,857 to 10,66,666.
A share buyback is when a company buys back its own shares from the stock market or shareholders. This reduces the number of shares available in the market.
"We wish to inform you that the Buyback Committee of the company vide circular resolution dated July 17, 2025 has approved the following: (i) The Buyback Price has been increased from ₹70/- (Rupees Seventy only) per Equity Share to ₹ 75/- (Rupees Seventy-Five Only) per Equity Share," the filing read.
It added: The maximum number of Equity Shares proposed to be bought back by the company has been reduced from 11,42,857 (Eleven Lakhs Forty-Two Thousand Eight Hundred and Fifty-Seven) fully paid-up Equity Shares to 10,66,666 (Ten Lakhs Sixty-Six Thousand Six Hundred and Sixty-Six) Equity Shares, representing 0.99 per cent of the total number of shares of the company.
About Tracxn Technologies
Founded in 2013 by ex-Venture Capitalists, Tracxn is a market research and data platform that tracks companies across the globe. Tracking 3.7M+ entities through 2.9k+ feeds categorized across industries, sectors, sub-sectors, geographies, affiliations, and networks globally.
Its clientele includes VCs, PE Funds, M&A and Innovation teams of Fortune 500 companies, and Investment Banks who use Tracxn data for daily deal sourcing, identifying M&A targets, deal diligence, and tracking emerging themes across Industries & Markets. The Tracxn platform is also used by various Governments, Accelerators & Incubators, and Universities for tracking innovative companies and sectors.