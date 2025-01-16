Business Standard

Viji Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Viji Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 15.69% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net loss of Viji Finance reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.69% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.590.51 16 OPM %037.25 -PBDT-0.010.13 PL PBT-0.100.04 PL NP-0.100.03 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

