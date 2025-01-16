Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 08:09 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hitachi Energy's board to mull fund raising plan on 18 Jan'25

Hitachi Energy's board to mull fund raising plan on 18 Jan'25

Image

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India said that its board is scheduled meeting on Saturday, 18 January 2025 to consider raising funds by issuance of equity shares or other securities through different modes in one more tranches.

The company will raise funds either by way of issuance of Equity Shares and / or other securities including securities convertible into Equity Shares, warrants or fully convertible debentures, partly convertible debentures, nonconvertible debentures along with warrants, or convertible preference shares. either by way of issuance of equity shares and / or other securities including securities convertible into equity shares, warrants or fully convertible debentures, partly convertible debentures, nonconvertible debentures (NCDs) along with warrants, or convertible preference shares.

Hitachi Energy India provides product, system, software, and service solutions across the entire power value chain. The portfolio includes an extensive range of high-voltage products, transformers, grid automation products, and power quality products and systems.

 

The companys standalone net profit surged 111.4% to Rs 52.29 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 27.74 crore in Q2 FY24. Net sales jumped 26.5% YoY to Rs 1,507.63 crore in Q2 FY25.

The scrip declined 5.17% to end at Rs 1,2663.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

J Kumar Infraprojects wins project of Rs 1073 cr from NBCC (India)

J Kumar Infraprojects wins project of Rs 1073 cr from NBCC (India)

Azad Engineering wins multi-year order worth USD 112 million

Azad Engineering wins multi-year order worth USD 112 million

Happiest Minds Technologies partners with Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam

Happiest Minds Technologies partners with Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam

AXISCADES appoints Alfonso Martinez as Group CEO and MD

AXISCADES appoints Alfonso Martinez as Group CEO and MD

Persistent Systems launches an AI-driven contract management solution 'ContractAssIst'

Persistent Systems launches an AI-driven contract management solution 'ContractAssIst'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon