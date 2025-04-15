Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Viji Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Viji Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Sales rise 7.27% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net profit of Viji Finance reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.27% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.67% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.73% to Rs 2.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.590.55 7 2.331.93 21 OPM %89.8325.45 -18.8838.34 - PBDT0.830.09 822 0.570.56 2 PBT0.740 0 0.220.20 10 NP0.680 0 0.170.12 42

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

