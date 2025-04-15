Viji Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.27% to Rs 0.59 croreNet profit of Viji Finance reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.27% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.67% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.73% to Rs 2.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.590.55 7 2.331.93 21 OPM %89.8325.45 -18.8838.34 - PBDT0.830.09 822 0.570.56 2 PBT0.740 0 0.220.20 10 NP0.680 0 0.170.12 42
