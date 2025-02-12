Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 06:22 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikram Kamats Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 58.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Vikram Kamats Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 58.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Sales rise 30.23% to Rs 10.34 crore

Net profit of Vikram Kamats Hospitality declined 58.93% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.23% to Rs 10.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales10.347.94 30 OPM %20.1220.15 -PBDT1.841.46 26 PBT0.390.84 -54 NP0.230.56 -59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 25.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 25.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 88.98 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 88.98 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jash Engineering consolidated net profit rises 54.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Jash Engineering consolidated net profit rises 54.86% in the December 2024 quarter

MIC Electronics consolidated net profit declines 19.93% in the December 2024 quarter

MIC Electronics consolidated net profit declines 19.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 25.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 25.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon