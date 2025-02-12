Vikram Kamats Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 58.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.23% to Rs 10.34 croreNet profit of Vikram Kamats Hospitality declined 58.93% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.23% to Rs 10.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales10.347.94 30 OPM %20.1220.15 -PBDT1.841.46 26 PBT0.390.84 -54 NP0.230.56 -59
