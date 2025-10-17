Vikram Solar consolidated net profit rises 1645.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 93.72% to Rs 1109.91 croreNet profit of Vikram Solar rose 1645.79% to Rs 128.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 93.72% to Rs 1109.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 572.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1109.91572.95 94 OPM %21.1712.59 -PBDT219.3448.76 350 PBT184.4611.44 1512 NP128.497.36 1646
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content