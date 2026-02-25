Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vikram Solar secures order for supply of 378.75 MW high-efficiency solar modules

Vikram Solar secures order for supply of 378.75 MW high-efficiency solar modules

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Vikram Solar has secured an order to supply 378.75 MW of high-efficiency modules for a major project tendered by NTPC Green Energy (INGEL), the renewable energy arm of NTPC.

The modules will be deployed near Nakhatrana in the Kutch district of Gujarat as part of the 600 MW solar project by Indian Oil NTPC Green Energy (INGEL), a joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation Limited and NTPC Green Energy, further reinforcing the company's presence in one of India's most strategically important renewable energy regions.

Under the scope of the order, the company will supply its advanced N-TOPCon modules, engineered to deliver enhanced performance, reliability, and energy yield in utility-scale installations. Delivery is expected to commence in FY26.

 

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar, said: This order marks an important milestone for Vikram Solar as we commence our first engagement with INGEL on a large scale, strategically significant project in Gujarat. It reinforces our ability to deliver high-performance N-TOPCon technology for complex utility-scale deployments, backed by execution certainty and manufacturing strength. We see this as the beginning of a strong, long-term collaboration supporting India's accelerated clean energy transition.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

