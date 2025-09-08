Monday, September 08, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vikram Solar spurts after securing 336 MW module supply order from L&T Construction

Vikram Solar spurts after securing 336 MW module supply order from L&T Construction

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Vikram Solar surged 6.38% to Rs 343.45 after the company announced a major order win from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction for the supply of 336 megawatts (MW) of high-efficiency solar modules.

These panels will be used in Khavda, Gujarat, where Vikram Solar has already worked on other solar projects. Khavda is home to one of the largest renewable energy parks in India and is helping the country move towards clean energy.

For this order, Vikram Solar will supply its new Hypersol G12R solar panels, which use N-type technology. These panels work better in hot weather, produce more power from both sides (up to 80% bifaciality), and lose very little efficiency over time (only 0.4% per year).

 

Using these advanced panels will help reduce the total cost of the solar project and make solar energy cheaper and more widely available.

This project also shows Vikram Solars strong role in Indias shift to clean energy. The company said it will continue to focus on new technology, large-scale solar projects, and reliable execution to support the countrys energy goals.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, chairman & managing director, Vikram Solar, said: We are delighted to contribute to this landmark project. The region holds immense potential for solar energy, and this project will play a pivotal role in harnessing that opportunity. Each project we deliver is a testament to the trust placed in Vikram Solars technology, performance, and commitment to excellence.

Vikram Solar is one of the leading Indian solar module manufacturers, specializing in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing, with an international presence across 39 countries. Headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, it is one of the largest PV module manufacturers in India with cumulative production capacity of 4.5 GW.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 139.83 crore and sales of Rs 3,423.45 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

