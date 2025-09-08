Monday, September 08, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cancer breakthrough? Russia's mRNA vaccine shows 100% early success

Cancer breakthrough? Russia's mRNA vaccine shows 100% early success

Russia says its new mRNA cancer shot is safe, effective, and personalised-able to shrink tumours and work without chemo-like side effects

The Russian EnteroMix cancer vaccine is now ready for clinical use, the Russian Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) has announced. (Photo: National Medical Research Radiological Center of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In what could mark a turning point in cancer care, Russia has unveiled EnteroMix, a new vaccine reported to show 100 per cent efficacy in early clinical trials.
 
Built on technology similar to Covid-19 mRNA vaccines, EnteroMix is said to shrink aggressive tumours, slow their growth, and do so without the harsh side effects of chemotherapy or radiation. Russian health officials claim the shot is safe for repeated use and can be customised to a patient’s individual RNA. The first version targets colorectal cancer, with others in development for glioblastoma and melanoma.

What does Russia say about the vaccine’s safety and impact?

“The Russian EnteroMix cancer vaccine is now ready for clinical use,” the Russian Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) announced.
 
 
FMBA head Veronica Skvortsova said the mRNA-based vaccine had successfully passed preclinical trials, demonstrating both safety and high effectiveness. It showed significant results in shrinking tumours and slowing growth, and was found safe for repeated use. The vaccine will be tailored to each patient’s RNA, making it a fully personalised therapy.
 
Skvortsova added that while colorectal cancer is the initial focus, versions are also being developed for glioblastoma—a highly aggressive brain tumour—and specific forms of melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

The announcement was made via Sputnik, a global wire and digital news service, in a post on X.

Who developed the EnteroMix cancer vaccine?

The oncolytic vaccine was developed by the Ministry of Health’s National Medical Research Radiology Centre (NMRRC) in collaboration with the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology under the Russian Academy of Sciences.
 
Its public launch took place at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2025), where Russia highlighted its latest medical research and biotech breakthroughs.

How does the vaccine work?

According to reports, EnteroMix uses a combination of four harmless viruses to target and destroy cancer cells while simultaneously activating the body’s immune defences.
 
Following years of preclinical testing, the vaccine has shown the ability to slow tumour progression and, in some cases, eliminate tumours entirely. Phase-1 clinical trials began in June 2025, enrolling 48 volunteers.

What’s next for EnteroMix?

With the Phase-1 trial complete and early results described as highly promising, the next step is regulatory clearance. If approved, EnteroMix could become the world’s first personalised cancer vaccine of its kind—delivering a tailored immune response for each patient and potentially reshaping global cancer treatment strategies.

What are mRNA vaccines and how do they work?

mRNA vaccines are a new class of vaccines that work by using messenger RNA (mRNA) to teach the body’s immune system how to recognise and fight diseases. Unlike traditional vaccines, which rely on weakened or inactivated germs, mRNA vaccines deliver genetic instructions that tell cells to produce a harmless protein found on the surface of a virus. Once the immune system detects this protein, it learns how to defend against the real virus in the future.  During Covid-19, this technology enabled scientists to rapidly design vaccines that prevented severe illness and death, making it a game-changer in modern medicine. Importantly, mRNA does not alter human DNA, as it never enters the cell’s nucleus and is naturally broken down within days. With proven safety and effectiveness, researchers are now expanding the use of mRNA vaccines to other diseases, including flu and even personalised cancer treatments. 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Health Ministry health news Russia cancer Vaccine

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

