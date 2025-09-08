Amber Enterprises India Ltd Slips 1.87%

Amber Enterprises India Ltd has added 3.8% over last one month compared to 5.69% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.31% rise in the SENSEX
Amber Enterprises India Ltd fell 1.87% today to trade at Rs 7644.85. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.02% to quote at 62388.62. The index is up 5.69 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Blue Star Ltd decreased 0.29% and Havells India Ltd lost 0.14% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 2.32 % over last one year compared to the 0.34% fall in benchmark SENSEX.
Amber Enterprises India Ltd has added 3.8% over last one month compared to 5.69% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.31% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1512 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15958 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 8174.4 on 01 Aug 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4269.95 on 19 Sep 2024.
