Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 26.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.90% to Rs 31.47 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 50.09% to Rs 25.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.32% to Rs 126.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Vikram Thermo (India) rose 26.09% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.90% to Rs 31.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.