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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikran Engineering acquires 51% stake in NOPL Solar Projects

Vikran Engineering acquires 51% stake in NOPL Solar Projects

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
Vikran Engineering has executed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for acquisition of 51% equity stake in NOPL Solar Projects (Target Entity), subject to customary conditions precedent as agreed between the parties.

The acquisition is in line with the Company's strategy to expand its presence in the renewable energy sector. It will enable business diversification and support long-term growth through participation in solar energy projects.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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