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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Epack Durable Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Epack Durable Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, P I Industries Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd and ERIS Lifesciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 May 2026.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, P I Industries Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd and ERIS Lifesciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 May 2026.

Epack Durable Ltd tumbled 9.93% to Rs 233 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd crashed 7.50% to Rs 437.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

P I Industries Ltd lost 6.69% to Rs 2709. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 77362 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12168 shares in the past one month.

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JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd slipped 4.90% to Rs 604.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32640 shares in the past one month.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd shed 4.64% to Rs 1391.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30845 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9793 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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