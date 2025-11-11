Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR lingers near lower levels amid muted local equities

INR lingers near lower levels amid muted local equities

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

The Indian rupee continues to linger around lower levels in range bound trades on Tuesday morning. INR opened at Rs 88.69 per dollar but lost momentum to hit a low of 88.72 so far during the day. Dollar holding around 99.50 mark and muted domestic equities are capping gains in the counter. Yesterday, rupee depreciated 6 paise to settle at 88.71 against the US dollar in a muted session on Monday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices. Indian shares were a tad lower on Tuesday despite firm cues from global markets and comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that the U.S. was "pretty close" to a trade deal with New Delhi that's good for everybody. The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 249 points, or 0.3 percent, at 83,285 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped 79 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,495.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ultracab (India) standalone net profit declines 39.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Ultracab (India) standalone net profit declines 39.44% in the September 2025 quarter

IEL reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

IEL reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Vodafone Idea gains after Q2 net loss narrows; ARPU climbs to Rs 180

Vodafone Idea gains after Q2 net loss narrows; ARPU climbs to Rs 180

Syrma SGS rises after Q2 PAT jumps 77% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Syrma SGS rises after Q2 PAT jumps 77% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Rossell Techsys initiates Rs 70 cr capacity expansion

Rossell Techsys initiates Rs 70 cr capacity expansion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon